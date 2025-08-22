North Korea Salutes 'Heroic' Troops Aiding Russia in Ukraine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has praised the 'heroic' efforts of North Korean troops involved in aiding Russia during the war against Ukraine, according to state media outlet KCNA.

During a recent ceremony to honor the soldiers, Kim emphasized the valor displayed by the North Korean army, highlighting the so-called 'liberation of Kursk' as evidence of their formidable fighting spirit. The event featured a memorial tribute where Kim laid a flower in honor of soldiers who perished overseas and included a concert and banquet for returning soldiers and bereaved families.

These proceedings mark yet another instance of North Korea publicly honoring its troops who have participated in Russia's overseas conflicts. According to South Korean lawmakers citing intelligence reports, approximately 600 out of 15,000 deployed North Korean soldiers have been killed in Ukraine.