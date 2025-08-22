Wildlife Trafficker Nabbed with Illegal Animal Parts at India-Bhutan Border

Authorities at the India-Bhutan border in Assam have arrested a man accused of possessing body parts of wild animals, an official revealed on Friday.

The arrest followed a coordinated operation near the Guabari border outpost by the Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), police, and forest officials. The suspect, identified as Som Hansda, was caught on the Indian side of the border, SSB 24th Battalion Commandant H K Gupta confirmed.

The authorities discovered an elephant's molar tooth, wild boar teeth and hair, an owl skull, and bones from various animals during their search. Hansda has been handed over to the forest department at Kumarikata. The SSB has been actively meeting with local citizens, encouraging them to report any suspicious activities or smuggling incidents in the border regions, Gupta added.

(With inputs from agencies.)