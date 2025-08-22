Left Menu

Wildlife Trafficker Nabbed with Illegal Animal Parts at India-Bhutan Border

A man was arrested at the India-Bhutan border in Assam for possessing illegal wildlife parts, including an elephant molar tooth, wild boar teeth, and owl skull. The joint operation by SSB, police, and forest personnel led to the apprehension. Authorities urge local cooperation against crime and smuggling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-08-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 11:47 IST
Wildlife Trafficker Nabbed with Illegal Animal Parts at India-Bhutan Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at the India-Bhutan border in Assam have arrested a man accused of possessing body parts of wild animals, an official revealed on Friday.

The arrest followed a coordinated operation near the Guabari border outpost by the Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), police, and forest officials. The suspect, identified as Som Hansda, was caught on the Indian side of the border, SSB 24th Battalion Commandant H K Gupta confirmed.

The authorities discovered an elephant's molar tooth, wild boar teeth and hair, an owl skull, and bones from various animals during their search. Hansda has been handed over to the forest department at Kumarikata. The SSB has been actively meeting with local citizens, encouraging them to report any suspicious activities or smuggling incidents in the border regions, Gupta added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025