Explosive Tensions: U.S. Strikes in Venezuela Amid Conflict Over Resources
Tensions soar as the U.S. conducts strikes in Venezuela, targeting key regions including Caracas. President Maduro declares a national emergency, mobilizing defense forces. The strikes highlight President Trump's ongoing conflict with Maduro, linked to rigged elections and control over Venezuelan resources.
In a significant escalation of international tensions, the United States has launched strikes within Venezuela, impacting key areas like the capital, Caracas. This follows a period of mounting threats from President Donald Trump against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.
Early onlookers in Caracas reported explosions and thick black smoke engulfing the city, with social media flooded with images capturing the intense scenes. The Venezuelan government has responded by declaring a national emergency and deploying defense forces.
The U.S. action appears to center around ongoing disputes over Venezuelan leadership legitimacy and resource control, particularly oil. Despite the show of force, the Venezuelan administration remains defiant, vowing that the United States' objectives will not succeed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
FAA bans US commercial flights in Venezuela airspace over ''ongoing military activity'' ahead of explosions in Caracas, reports AP.