Kerala Boosts KSRTC Financial Support with Additional Rs 93.72 Crore

The Kerala government has announced an additional financial assistance of Rs 93.72 crore to the state-run Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), according to Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

Breaking down the allocation, Rs 73.72 crore is set aside specifically for pension disbursement, while the remaining Rs 20 crore will address various operational needs. This latest aid raises total government assistance to KSRTC for the current financial year to Rs 1,201.56 crore, comprising Rs 731.56 crore for pensions and Rs 470 crore in special assistance.

Highlighting previous financial commitments, Balagopal noted that during the second term of the Pinarayi Vijayan government, a substantial Rs 8,027.72 crore has been provided to KSRTC, compared to Rs 5,002 crore in the first term. An analysis reveals that the LDF governments have extended Rs 13,029.72 crore in total support, starkly contrasting with the Rs 1,467 crore provided by the previous UDF government over five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)