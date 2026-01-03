Young Man Arrested for Molesting Doctor in AGB Layout

A 21-year-old man was apprehended by police for allegedly molesting a doctor in AGB Layout. The incident unfolded as the doctor, aged 28, was returning to her accommodation post-duty.

The incident occurred on the night of December 16-17, under Soladevanahalli's jurisdiction. The accused, who approached her under the pretense of asking for directions, then acted indecently.

Subsequent to the victim raising an alarm, the accused fled, but was later identified through CCTV footage and arrested via technical surveillance.