Rajasthan Chief Secretary Reviews National Institute of Ayurveda's Progress

Rajasthan Chief Secretary V Srinivas reviews academic, medical, and research activities at the National Institute of Ayurveda, emphasizing innovation and expansion. Discussions highlighted enhancing healthcare services and the introduction of best practices across institutions. The institute plans for expansion, requiring more land in Jaipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-01-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 14:28 IST
Rajasthan Chief Secretary V Srinivas conducted a comprehensive review of the National Institute of Ayurveda's academic, medical, and research operations on Saturday. His visit underscored the importance of embracing innovation and the institute's commitment to advancing Ayurvedic practices.

During the visit, Vice-Chancellor Sanjeev Sharma provided a detailed overview of the institute's activities, highlighting its achievements in education and recent innovations. The chief secretary toured various departments, including OPD, IPD, and panchakarma units, interacting with patients to understand the healthcare services offered.

Srinivas emphasized the need to adopt best practices observed at the institute in other Ayurvedic educational institutions within the state. He also discussed the possibility of land expansion in Jaipur with state authorities to broaden healthcare services for a larger population.

