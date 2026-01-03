IndiGo Boosts Regional Connectivity with Puducherry Expansion
IndiGo has expanded its services from Puducherry, operating 14 flights weekly, enhancing regional connectivity. This has supported sectors like healthcare and education by improving access to major cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The development marks one year since operations commenced in Puducherry, providing improved travel options for residents and tourists.
- Country:
- India
IndiGo has expanded its flight services from Puducherry, enhancing regional connectivity with 14 weekly flights, the airline announced on Saturday.
This strengthened air connectivity has significantly bolstered Puducherry's development across various sectors. Residents now have improved access to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, facilitating efficient travel for specialized healthcare and higher education, according to IndiGo officials.
Since commencing operations in Puducherry on December 20, 2024, IndiGo has marked a year of successful operations, now connecting the city efficiently with Bengaluru and Hyderabad through 14 flights per week. The service also offers onward connections across India and international destinations, addressing critical travel needs in a region previously undersupported by regular air services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pioneering Education Hub for Differently-Abled in Solan
Dr. Mahboob Sadal Khan: Pioneering Global Healthcare from Rajasthan
Savitribai Phule: A Legacy of Education and Social Reform
Bihar's New Healthcare Initiative for Seniors Takes Off
Ambani's Vision: Fueling India's AI Future and Supporting Education