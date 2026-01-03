Left Menu

IndiGo Boosts Regional Connectivity with Puducherry Expansion

IndiGo has expanded its services from Puducherry, operating 14 flights weekly, enhancing regional connectivity. This has supported sectors like healthcare and education by improving access to major cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The development marks one year since operations commenced in Puducherry, providing improved travel options for residents and tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-01-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 14:26 IST
IndiGo Boosts Regional Connectivity with Puducherry Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo has expanded its flight services from Puducherry, enhancing regional connectivity with 14 weekly flights, the airline announced on Saturday.

This strengthened air connectivity has significantly bolstered Puducherry's development across various sectors. Residents now have improved access to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, facilitating efficient travel for specialized healthcare and higher education, according to IndiGo officials.

Since commencing operations in Puducherry on December 20, 2024, IndiGo has marked a year of successful operations, now connecting the city efficiently with Bengaluru and Hyderabad through 14 flights per week. The service also offers onward connections across India and international destinations, addressing critical travel needs in a region previously undersupported by regular air services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany's Vigilant Eye on Venezuela's Crisis

Germany's Vigilant Eye on Venezuela's Crisis

 Germany
2
Tragedy Strikes as Out-of-Control Truck Hits Pedestrians

Tragedy Strikes as Out-of-Control Truck Hits Pedestrians

 India
3
Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

 Venezuela
4
Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026