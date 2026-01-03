IndiGo Boosts Regional Connectivity with Puducherry Expansion

IndiGo has expanded its flight services from Puducherry, enhancing regional connectivity with 14 weekly flights, the airline announced on Saturday.

This strengthened air connectivity has significantly bolstered Puducherry's development across various sectors. Residents now have improved access to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, facilitating efficient travel for specialized healthcare and higher education, according to IndiGo officials.

Since commencing operations in Puducherry on December 20, 2024, IndiGo has marked a year of successful operations, now connecting the city efficiently with Bengaluru and Hyderabad through 14 flights per week. The service also offers onward connections across India and international destinations, addressing critical travel needs in a region previously undersupported by regular air services.

