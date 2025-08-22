Navi Mumbai Tax Consultant Defrauded in Loan Scam

A tax consultant in Navi Mumbai has reportedly fallen victim to a fraud involving Rs 1.35 crore, authorities disclosed on Friday. Four individuals allegedly promised to arrange a loan for his construction project but failed to deliver.

Thane police have lodged a case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, targeting the accused for their deceptive practices over nearly seven years. The 33-year-old victim had purchased land in Nagla village, Vasai taluka, Palghar district, in hopes of establishing his firm.

Initially, the accused secured a processing fee of Rs 1.35 crore from the complainant's company in 2019, yet no subsequent actions to inspect the site or provide the loan were taken. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities scrutinizing financial documents, though no arrests have occurred as of yet.

