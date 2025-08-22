New Digital Tracking System to Boost Emergency Services’ Life-Saving Response

New Zealand’s emergency services are set to benefit from a new digital tool that can rapidly pinpoint the location of people in danger, dramatically cutting response times and improving outcomes in life-or-death situations.

The technology, known as the Device Location Information (DLI) service, was announced by Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Associate Health Minister Casey Costello. It enables emergency services to locate the mobile phone of a person in distress — even if they have not dialed 111 themselves — where there are grave fears for their health or safety.

Faster, Smarter Emergency Response

Minister Mitchell said the innovation will make a crucial difference in situations where every second counts.

“Having access to real-time digital technology is a game changer for our emergency services, and for public safety,” he explained. “This will be a very useful tool for search and rescue operations, for example when someone is reported missing in the bush. Provided they’re carrying a mobile device that’s switched on and connected to a cellular network, emergency services can use the DLI service to get immediate access to information about the area they are in and send help.”

Until now, the process for tracking a mobile device in emergencies has been cumbersome, requiring manual requests to mobile network operators, who in turn needed staff available on call around the clock. The new DLI service automates and accelerates this, giving frontline responders faster and more reliable access to location data.

Supporting Health and Medical Emergencies

Associate Health Minister Casey Costello highlighted the value of the new service in medical emergencies.

“This service can also help if a call is transferred to an emergency service from another operator. For example, if someone on the phone to Healthline falls unconscious and the call drops, then the Device Location Information service can locate the mobile device they were calling from and send this information to ambulance teams,” she said.

With over two million emergency calls handled annually, the government says the DLI service represents a step-change in efficiency and safety.

Which Agencies Can Use the Service?

The system is designed for use across multiple emergency response organisations:

Police

Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Wellington Free Ambulance

Hato Hone St John

Additionally, Maritime New Zealand and New Zealand Search and Rescue will be able to request device location data through the Police, ensuring the service is integrated across land, sea, and remote rescue operations.

Safeguards and Privacy Protections

While the service provides critical new capabilities, the Government stressed that it will be closely regulated under the Telecommunications Information Privacy Code to ensure personal information is safeguarded.

A two-step authorisation process is required before the DLI can be used, and agencies must maintain transparent reporting on when, how, and why the service is deployed. This ensures the system is used only in situations where there are genuine risks to health or safety.

Minister Mitchell said the balance between speed and accountability was key:

“Our emergency services do a great job, handling millions of calls for help every year. This new capability will help them find people more quickly when speed is of the essence, while making sure the use of the technology is appropriate and transparent.”

A Leap Forward for Public Safety

The introduction of the DLI service marks a significant upgrade in New Zealand’s emergency response capability, putting advanced digital tools directly in the hands of frontline services.

Officials say the system will save lives, improve search and rescue outcomes, and enhance the country’s ability to respond to a wide range of emergencies, from lost trampers in the bush to sudden medical collapses in urban areas.

The initiative forms part of the Government’s broader agenda to ensure that technology is harnessed to strengthen public safety and improve outcomes for New Zealanders in times of crisis.