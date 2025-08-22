Left Menu

J&K Government Employees Dismissed Over Terror Ties

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has terminated the employment of two government workers due to their alleged involvement in terror-related activities. This decision, involving an assistant stockman and a school teacher, was made under Article 311 (2)(c) of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:55 IST
In a controversial move that has generated significant attention, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the termination of two government employees, citing their involvement in terror activities.

The decisive action against Siyad Ahmad Khan, an assistant stockman, and Khurshid Ahmad Rather, a school teacher, was taken under Article 311 (2)(c) of the Indian Constitution.

Officials emphasized that the measure was taken after a thorough examination of the available information, asserting that the activities of the individuals justified such severe action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

