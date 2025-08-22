J&K Government Employees Dismissed Over Terror Ties

In a controversial move that has generated significant attention, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the termination of two government employees, citing their involvement in terror activities.

The decisive action against Siyad Ahmad Khan, an assistant stockman, and Khurshid Ahmad Rather, a school teacher, was taken under Article 311 (2)(c) of the Indian Constitution.

Officials emphasized that the measure was taken after a thorough examination of the available information, asserting that the activities of the individuals justified such severe action.

