Surgeon Indicted for Secret Restroom Recordings Released on Bail

Ryan Cho, a trainee surgeon, has been released on bail after being charged with secretly recording intimate videos of colleagues in Melbourne hospital restrooms. With around 500 charges and nearly 4,500 videos, Cho faces serious legal consequences, potentially affecting his residency status in Australia.

A Melbourne trainee surgeon was granted bail despite facing approximately 500 charges linked to the secret recording of medical staff in hospital restrooms. Over 4,500 intimate videos were reportedly captured since 2021.

Ryan Cho, released by Justice James Elliott, resides with his parents, who provided a substantial surety for his bail. The court noted Cho surrendered his passport and had no criminal connections to facilitate fleeing the country.

While Cho attained Australian residency in April, his case may lead to deportation if found guilty. Alleged to have recorded hundreds of women, Cho's attorney questions the prosecution's witness interference concerns. Proceedings continue, with no plea entered yet.

