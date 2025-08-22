Left Menu

Political Interference: A Barrier to Justice in High-Profile Cases

Former IPS officer Meeran Borwankar highlighted political interference as a significant factor preventing justice in the Malegaon and 7/11 blast cases and the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar. Speaking at Dr. Dabholkar's death anniversary, she emphasized how political pressures undermine police investigations and impede justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:31 IST
Political Interference: A Barrier to Justice in High-Profile Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former IPS officer Meeran Borwankar has accused political interference as a primary obstacle to justice for victims of the Malegaon and 7/11 blasts, as well as for rationalist Narendra Dabholkar. Speaking at an event commemorating Dr. Dabholkar's death anniversary, she revealed receiving threatening communications over her participation.

Borwankar echoed the claims of ex-Mumbai police commissioner Julio Ribeiro, who reported that former ATS chief Hemant Karkare faced political pressure in the Malegaon case. Rohini Salian, a dedicated prosecutor, was also allegedly sidelined during this investigation due to similar interference.

Citing a Pune court's queries on the Dabholkar murder, Borwankar questioned the influence of political forces on such high-profile cases. She lamented the inability to deliver justice to numerous victims and condemned political meddling that hampers the pursuit of truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

 Nepal
2
E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

 India
3
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

 India
4
Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025