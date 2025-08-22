Political Interference: A Barrier to Justice in High-Profile Cases

Former IPS officer Meeran Borwankar has accused political interference as a primary obstacle to justice for victims of the Malegaon and 7/11 blasts, as well as for rationalist Narendra Dabholkar. Speaking at an event commemorating Dr. Dabholkar's death anniversary, she revealed receiving threatening communications over her participation.

Borwankar echoed the claims of ex-Mumbai police commissioner Julio Ribeiro, who reported that former ATS chief Hemant Karkare faced political pressure in the Malegaon case. Rohini Salian, a dedicated prosecutor, was also allegedly sidelined during this investigation due to similar interference.

Citing a Pune court's queries on the Dabholkar murder, Borwankar questioned the influence of political forces on such high-profile cases. She lamented the inability to deliver justice to numerous victims and condemned political meddling that hampers the pursuit of truth.

