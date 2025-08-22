Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Former President Arrested Over Alleged Misuse of State Funds

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested for allegedly misusing state funds. He is accused of using public resources for personal travel to England in September 2023. This follows police questioning of his staff concerning these expenses.

Colombo | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:03 IST
Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was taken into custody on Friday amid allegations of misusing state funds, police have reported.

The 76-year-old leader purportedly used public money to travel to England for the convocation ceremony of his wife, Maithree, in September 2023.

Prior to his arrest, police had interrogated his staff regarding the expenses incurred during this trip.

