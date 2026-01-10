Left Menu

Stalin Criticizes BJP's Alleged Misuse of CBFC

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin criticizes the BJP-led government, accusing it of politicizing the CBFC. This follows the controversy surrounding Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan', which was referred for CBFC review just before its release, drawing parallels to agencies like CBI and ED.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has criticized the BJP government, accusing it of wielding the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as a tool for political gains. His comments came after actor-politician Vijay's upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan' was sent to the review committee just days before its scheduled release.

Stalin's remarks, posted on X, drew parallels between the CBFC and other enforcement agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Income Tax (IT) department, which he suggests are also being used for political leverage.

The controversy has sparked widespread debate about the independence of such regulatory bodies and their alleged influence by the ruling government. Stalin's strong condemnation adds to the ongoing tension between regional political identities and national governance.

