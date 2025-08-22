Left Menu

Russian Navy Stages Baltic Sea Anti-Submarine Drills

Russian forces conducted a naval exercise in the Baltic Sea, focusing on underwater attack repulsion and anti-submarine defense. Divers demonstrated complex skills, including using FPV drones. The exercise comes amid increased naval activity, following U.S. and China moves, with video showing Admiral Alexander Moiseyev overseeing operations.

The Russian defense ministry announced on Friday that military forces conducted a strategic exercise in the Baltic Sea, focusing on repelling underwater attacks. The drills highlighted the skills of specialized diver units in detecting and apprehending underwater threats.

Units utilized FPV drones for eliminating unmanned enemy boats. This exercise aimed to evaluate the navy's anti-submarine sabotage defense capabilities, marking the second set of such drills this month.

Following statements by former U.S. President Donald Trump about repositioning U.S. nuclear submarines, Russian-Chinese naval maneuvers were conducted in the Sea of Japan. The recent Baltic exercise, overseen by Navy Commander Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, also included simulations against enemy drone attacks on airfields.

