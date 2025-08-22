Calcutta High Court Pushes for Street Dog Sterilisation and Vaccination

The Calcutta High Court has taken significant action regarding the welfare of street dogs in the city and surrounding areas by seeking detailed reports on their immunisation and sterilisation efforts. This move follows concerns raised in a public interest litigation, which pointed out the failure to implement the 2023 Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules in West Bengal.

The ABC Rules stipulate the necessity of humane practices for sterilising and vaccinating stray animals, primarily dogs, to curb their population, prevent rabies, and mitigate human-animal conflicts. The court, comprising Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Smita Das De, mandated the Kolkata and Bidhannagar municipal corporations, among other agencies, to report their compliance within a four-week timeframe.

Additionally, the petitioners have been given a two-week window to file any exceptions. In a related development, the Supreme Court has amended its earlier directive by allowing stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be sterilised, vaccinated, and released back into their native areas after proper care.

(With inputs from agencies.)