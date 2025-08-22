Left Menu

Famine Grips Gaza Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has classified the situation in Gaza City as a famine. The ongoing conflict and blockade have severely restricted access to food and aid, pushing a significant portion of the population into catastrophic hunger levels. International pressure is mounting on Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stark revelation, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has officially declared a famine in Gaza City due to the ongoing conflict and blockade by Israel. This grim development marks the first confirmation of such a situation in the Middle East, intensifying international pressure on the Israeli government.

The IPC report indicates that more than 500,000 people, or about a quarter of Gaza's population, are facing catastrophic levels of hunger. The severe food shortage is exacerbated by military offensives, significant displacement, and the collapse of local food production after nearly two years of conflict.

Despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's denial of a famine, citing misinformation by Hamas, aid groups and the United Nations have highlighted the imperative need for humanitarian assistance. As tensions escalate, concerns grow over the severe humanitarian impact, particularly among vulnerable groups like children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

