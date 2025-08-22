Famine Grips Gaza Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In a stark revelation, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has officially declared a famine in Gaza City due to the ongoing conflict and blockade by Israel. This grim development marks the first confirmation of such a situation in the Middle East, intensifying international pressure on the Israeli government.

The IPC report indicates that more than 500,000 people, or about a quarter of Gaza's population, are facing catastrophic levels of hunger. The severe food shortage is exacerbated by military offensives, significant displacement, and the collapse of local food production after nearly two years of conflict.

Despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's denial of a famine, citing misinformation by Hamas, aid groups and the United Nations have highlighted the imperative need for humanitarian assistance. As tensions escalate, concerns grow over the severe humanitarian impact, particularly among vulnerable groups like children.

(With inputs from agencies.)