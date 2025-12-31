International Pressure Mounts on Israel Over Gaza Crisis

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has deepened, sparking a joint call to action from countries including Britain, Canada, and France. These nations emphasize the need for Israel to enable non-governmental organizations to function predictably within its borders and to facilitate U.N. operations in the region.

The statement highlights urgent concerns over Gaza's deteriorating conditions, urging Israel to remove 'unreasonable restrictions' on crucial imports, such as medical and shelter supplies. It also advocates for opening border crossings to enhance the flow of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

Israel, however, has dismissed these claims as unfounded, insisting that the humanitarian situation has improved since the ceasefire with Hamas. Despite these assertions, global organizations argue that significant aid is still desperately needed in Gaza.