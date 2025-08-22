Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Karnataka MLA in Alleged Betting Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations linked to Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra over an alleged illegal betting and money laundering case. The search spanned across several states, including properties linked to casinos in Goa. Veerendra and his brother are implicated in the operation of online betting platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:49 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids across multiple states on Friday, targeting properties associated with Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra. These operations form part of an investigation into an alleged illegal betting and money laundering scheme.

The searches extended to major cities like Bengaluru and Hubballi, as well as locations outside Karnataka, including Jodhpur, Mumbai, and Goa. Five casinos in Goa, reportedly linked to Veerendra, were also part of the crackdown.

Veerendra and his brother are accused of running illegal online betting platforms, with the ED suggesting connections to international business entities. These developments unfolded as the state assembly session came to a close, though Veerendra has yet to comment on the raids.

(With inputs from agencies.)

