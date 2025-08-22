Left Menu

Indian-Origin Trucker Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Tragic Florida Crash

Harjinder Singh, a 28-year-old Indian-origin truck driver, is charged with vehicular homicide in Florida after allegedly causing a crash that killed three people. The incident sparked political debate over driver's license regulations and foreign drivers in the U.S. Singh fled to California but was apprehended and returned to Florida.

In a shocking development, Harjinder Singh, a truck driver of Indian origin, faces vehicular homicide charges in Florida following a fatal accident that claimed three lives. The tragic crash occurred when Singh allegedly made an illegal U-turn on a Florida highway, causing a minivan to collide with the massive truck.

Singh, aged 28, attempted to escape to California but was brought back to Florida to face justice. Lt. Governor Jay Collins announced the arrest, highlighting collaboration between state authorities to ensure accountability. The incident has inflamed discussions over driver licensing protocols, particularly concerning foreign drivers entering the United States illegally.

This case has prompted political reactions at various levels, with figures like U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio pausing the issuance of certain driver's work visas. It underscores ongoing concerns about road safety and immigration enforcement, as highlighted by officials in their statements on social platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

