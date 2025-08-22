Left Menu

Empowering Women: Assam's Bold Step in Entrepreneurship

The Assam government has launched the second phase of its Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, aimed at supporting women entrepreneurship. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced financial aid for 33,909 women in self-help groups. The scheme strengthens women's financial autonomy, with plans for future funding based on effective fund utilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:45 IST
The Assam government has taken a significant step forward in promoting female entrepreneurship by launching the second phase of its flagship initiative, the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commenced this phase in Nalbari, promising financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to 33,909 women members of self-help groups (SHGs). This marks a critical milestone since the scheme's initial launch from the Behali assembly constituency on April 1.

The objective is to bolster financial autonomy for nearly four lakh SHGs comprising approximately 40 lakh women members. The funding is designed for individual, familial, or collective entrepreneurial efforts. Successful utilization of funds would lead to additional support, potentially enabling loans up to Rs 50,000 with governmental subsidies and interest repayments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

