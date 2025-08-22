Empowering Women: Assam's Bold Step in Entrepreneurship

The Assam government has taken a significant step forward in promoting female entrepreneurship by launching the second phase of its flagship initiative, the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commenced this phase in Nalbari, promising financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to 33,909 women members of self-help groups (SHGs). This marks a critical milestone since the scheme's initial launch from the Behali assembly constituency on April 1.

The objective is to bolster financial autonomy for nearly four lakh SHGs comprising approximately 40 lakh women members. The funding is designed for individual, familial, or collective entrepreneurial efforts. Successful utilization of funds would lead to additional support, potentially enabling loans up to Rs 50,000 with governmental subsidies and interest repayments.

(With inputs from agencies.)