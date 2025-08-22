Delhi's Stray Dog Dilemma: MCD's Full Throttle Response to Supreme Court's Directive

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is ramping up efforts to implement the Supreme Court's latest directive concerning stray dogs in the National Capital Region. The court has mandated that sterilized and vaccinated stray dogs be released back into their original areas, except those deemed aggressive or infected with rabies.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh affirmed MCD's commitment to the court's decision, stressing the need to treat aggressive dogs while maintaining public safety. Dedicated feeding points will be established throughout the city, away from residential zones, to minimize disturbance to the populace.

The special bench, led by Justice Vikram Nath, emphasized the allocation of feeding spaces within municipal wards, making street feeding illegal. The MCD's Animal Birth Control centers will spearhead these efforts, balancing the welfare of both humans and animals in compliance with the Supreme Court's revised guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)