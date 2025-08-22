Current World News Briefs: Highlights from Around the Globe

In southeastern Iran, five policemen were killed in an attack amid ongoing tensions with militant groups. The region continues to face clashes, with Tehran blaming foreign ties for insurgency activities.

Serbia's President Vucic is calling for dialogue with anti-government protesters. Over nine months, demonstrations have challenged his administration, prompting Vucic to engage in conversations with diverse protest representatives.

FBI agents searched the home of John Bolton, a former adviser to ex-President Trump, exploring national security concerns. The search in Bethesda, Maryland, is part of a broader investigative effort led by FBI Director Kash Patel.

