Left Menu

Current World News Briefs: Highlights from Around the Globe

A brief overview of current global news, covering diverse topics including unrest in Iran, political developments in Serbia, an FBI search on ex-Trump adviser John Bolton, a court ruling involving ex-Thai PM Thaksin, a famine in Gaza, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:29 IST
Current World News Briefs: Highlights from Around the Globe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In southeastern Iran, five policemen were killed in an attack amid ongoing tensions with militant groups. The region continues to face clashes, with Tehran blaming foreign ties for insurgency activities.

Serbia's President Vucic is calling for dialogue with anti-government protesters. Over nine months, demonstrations have challenged his administration, prompting Vucic to engage in conversations with diverse protest representatives.

FBI agents searched the home of John Bolton, a former adviser to ex-President Trump, exploring national security concerns. The search in Bethesda, Maryland, is part of a broader investigative effort led by FBI Director Kash Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

 Nepal
2
E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

 India
3
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

 India
4
Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025