From FBI Raids to Refugee Claims: The US Headlines Rundown

News has emerged of a significant FBI operation involving former Trump adviser John Bolton. Agents searched his Bethesda, Maryland, home as part of a broader national security investigation initiated by the FBI Director, according to intelligence sources.

In legislative developments, the Trump administration is contemplating redirecting funds allocated under the CHIPS Act towards critical mineral projects, highlighting a strategic shift in resources. This move aims at bolstering the commerce sector amid rising geopolitical tensions involving China.

In the world of healthcare and technology, tennis legend Serena Williams has partnered with telehealth company Ro to promote its weight-loss treatments, signaling a major marketing push for GLP-1 drugs across the country.

