DARPG Hosts National e-Governance Webinar Showcasing Award-Winning Reforms

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) today organized the monthly session of the National e-Governance Webinar Series 2025–2026, a flagship platform aimed at sharing knowledge and replicating exemplary e-Governance practices recognized under the National Awards for e-Governance (NAeG).

The session was held under the theme: “Excellence in State/UT Level Initiative in Government Process Re-engineering through Technology for Digital Transformation.”

The initiative reflects the Union Government’s continuing focus on digital transformation, citizen-centric governance, and capacity building for States and Union Territories.

Secretary DARPG Commends Innovation in Governance

The session was chaired by Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG, who praised the award-winning initiatives for leveraging cutting-edge technologies to accelerate service delivery, improve efficiency, and enhance citizen experience.

He emphasized that process re-engineering through digital tools is critical for achieving the vision of a digitally empowered India. Shri Srinivas added that the award-winning initiatives not only demonstrate technological innovation but also highlight the importance of inclusive governance that is transparent, accountable, and citizen-focused.

Showcasing Exemplary Award-Winning Initiatives

Two NAeG 2025 award-winning projects were presented at the session, exemplifying best practices in e-Governance:

1. Project SAMPADA (Madhya Pradesh)

Presented by Shri Amit Tomar, Inspector General of Registration and Superintendent of Stamps, Government of Madhya Pradesh, the Stamps and Management of Property and Documents Application (SAMPADA) 2.0 is a path-breaking property registration platform that makes the entire process 100% paperless, queue-less, and boundary-less.

Key highlights include:

e-Stamping & auto deed drafting with template-based precision.

Execution through e-Sign or DSC ensuring legal compliance.

Anytime, anywhere registration with faceless services for select categories.

GIS integration for accurate property location verification.

Open APIs enabling interoperability and system integration with over 20 databases.

By fully automating property registration and document management, SAMPADA 2.0 has brought unprecedented efficiency, transparency, and convenience to millions of citizens while reducing dependency on physical visits to sub-registrar offices.

2. Project Monitoring & Water Quality Information System (Kerala)

Showcased by Shri Suraj Shaji, Mission Director, AMRUT, State Mission Management Unit, Government of Kerala, this initiative is a comprehensive digital platform aimed at urban project management and water safety monitoring.

Key features include:

Automated workflows for faster project execution and monitoring.

Real-time tracking of urban development projects.

Early detection of water contamination with instant alerts for corrective measures.

Regulatory compliance support for safe water supply.

Secure data access for stakeholders enhancing accountability and decision-making.

A unique feature of this initiative is the active involvement of women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) known as AMRUT Mithras, who play a frontline role in water quality monitoring and community engagement. This grassroots-driven model has empowered women, promoted local participation, and strengthened citizen trust in governance.

Driving Nationwide Replication

The webinar was attended by more than 400 senior officials across States/UTs, District Collectors, and representatives from Central and State Administrative Training Institutes (ATIs).

Participants noted that these initiatives demonstrate how technology, combined with process re-engineering and citizen engagement, can transform governance outcomes. The platform provided opportunities for cross-learning and scaling successful models nationwide, reinforcing the role of the NAeG as a catalyst for innovation in governance.

Towards a Digital India

The National e-Governance Webinar Series forms part of DARPG’s efforts to institutionalize continuous learning and encourage adoption of digital best practices. Since its inception, the series has spotlighted numerous award-winning projects that showcase India’s progress towards seamless, transparent, and citizen-centric governance.

By spotlighting SAMPADA 2.0 and Kerala’s Water Quality Monitoring System, this session reaffirmed the government’s commitment to harnessing technology for ease of living, service delivery excellence, and participatory governance.