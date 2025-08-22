Left Menu

Missing Boy Reunites with Family After Shelter Stay

A nine-year-old specially-abled boy missing from Shahbad Dairy, Delhi, was found at a children's home in Connaught Place. The boy, originally from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, moved to Delhi a year ago. He was located by police after an extensive search and legal proceedings are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:01 IST
Missing Boy Reunites with Family After Shelter Stay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A nine-year-old specially-abled boy who went missing from Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area has been found, police confirmed on Friday. The child was located at a children's home in Connaught Place.

The boy, a Class-1 dropout, had been living with his grandmother in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, before relocating to Delhi last year. He disappeared on August 16, prompting a kidnapping case registered two days later at the local police station.

Police say the boy left home without informing anyone and later forgot his way back. Discovered at the Rajiv Chowk Metro station, he was moved to Bal Sahyog Awas under Child Welfare Committee orders. The boy has now been returned to the Shahbad Dairy police station for further legal steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Secures US Stake in Intel Amid National Security Concerns

Trump Secures US Stake in Intel Amid National Security Concerns

 United States
2
High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dilemmas

High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dil...

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025