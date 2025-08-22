Missing Boy Reunites with Family After Shelter Stay

A nine-year-old specially-abled boy who went missing from Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area has been found, police confirmed on Friday. The child was located at a children's home in Connaught Place.

The boy, a Class-1 dropout, had been living with his grandmother in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, before relocating to Delhi last year. He disappeared on August 16, prompting a kidnapping case registered two days later at the local police station.

Police say the boy left home without informing anyone and later forgot his way back. Discovered at the Rajiv Chowk Metro station, he was moved to Bal Sahyog Awas under Child Welfare Committee orders. The boy has now been returned to the Shahbad Dairy police station for further legal steps.

