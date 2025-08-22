Supreme Court Intervenes: Electoral Roll Controversy in Bihar
The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to facilitate voter claims online in Bihar's electoral roll revision. With 65 lakh voters excluded, political parties are urged to assist in the process. The court's intervention is aimed at making the revision more inclusive and voter-friendly.
The Supreme Court has issued a directive to the Election Commission, urging them to allow voters in Bihar, excluded from the electoral rolls, to submit their claims online or in person with an Aadhaar card or any one of the 11 prescribed documents. This order comes as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) happening in the state.
In a court appearance, the bench emphasized the necessity for a voter-friendly approach and expressed surprise at the lack of involvement from political parties in assisting excluded voters. The court has directed the chief electoral officer of Bihar to involve political parties in ongoing proceedings to ensure a smoother process.
The court's decision is a response to the dispute surrounding the exclusion of voters. With 65 lakh voters reportedly left out of the electoral list, the court's guidance aims to make the revision process inclusive and transparent, involving political parties actively in the solution.
