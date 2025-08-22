Uttar Pradesh ATS Cracks Down on Inter-State Fake Aadhaar Card Racket

An intensive operation by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has uncovered an elaborate inter-state racket dedicated to forging Aadhaar cards for foreign nationals, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, as revealed by a high-ranking official on Friday.

Led by Additional Director General of Police Amitabh Yash, eight suspects were apprehended at various locations throughout Uttar Pradesh. The syndicate reportedly spanned nine states and was adept at both electronic and manual document fabrication techniques.

The gang had infiltrated the Aadhaar registration process by working in temporary jobs at legally registered Jan Seva Kendras. They manipulated the process by obtaining unauthorized IDs and passwords, along with biometric data, to create counterfeit Aadhaar cards for individuals lacking Indian documentation.