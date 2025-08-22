Tripura Cabinet’s Social Uplift: Marriage Aid and Pension Boost
The Tripura Cabinet has approved a Rs 50,000 assistance for Antyodaya families for marriage of their daughters and increased the pension for persons with intellectual disabilities to Rs 5,000 per month. Additionally, the financial grant under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Shraddhanjali Yojana is increased to Rs 10,000.
- Country:
- India
The Tripura Cabinet has introduced significant measures to aid vulnerable communities, approving a Rs 50,000 assistance for Antyodaya families to help with marriage costs of daughters, a minister announced.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury emphasized that the council of ministers had also approved an increase in monthly pensions for individuals with over 60% intellectual disabilities. The pension amount will be increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, offering crucial financial support.
Additionally, the government enhanced a one-time financial grant under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Shraddhanjali Yojana, elevating it from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 to aid families in performing last rites properly. This initiative comes as a response to recurring issues faced by families struggling with funeral costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)