Tripura Cabinet’s Social Uplift: Marriage Aid and Pension Boost

The Tripura Cabinet has introduced significant measures to aid vulnerable communities, approving a Rs 50,000 assistance for Antyodaya families to help with marriage costs of daughters, a minister announced.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury emphasized that the council of ministers had also approved an increase in monthly pensions for individuals with over 60% intellectual disabilities. The pension amount will be increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, offering crucial financial support.

Additionally, the government enhanced a one-time financial grant under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Shraddhanjali Yojana, elevating it from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 to aid families in performing last rites properly. This initiative comes as a response to recurring issues faced by families struggling with funeral costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)