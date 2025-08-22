Indonesian Deputy Manpower Minister Dismissed Over Extortion Scandal

Indonesia's Deputy Manpower Minister, Immanuel Ebenezer, has been dismissed following charges of extortion. This marks the first instance of a cabinet member being implicated under President Prabowo's administration, which has taken a firm stance against corruption.

Ebenezer, affiliated with Prabowo's political party, was arrested alongside ten others, including ministry officials and training company employees, alleged to have charged excessively for safety permits. Despite denying wrongdoing, Immanuel apologized to the president and the citizens.

Investigations revealed that since 2019, illegal fees were imposed to process permits with proceeds distributed among officials. Presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi confirmed Immanuel's dismissal and stressed the government's commitment to combating corruption.

