Dog Bite Incident Puts Family's Malaysia Trip on Hold
A security agency's sniffer dog allegedly bit a four-year-old at Kolkata airport, causing the child's family to cancel their trip to Malaysia. The incident led to a police complaint against the handler for failing to control the German Shepherd, resulting in the child's need for extensive medical care.
A shocking incident unfolded at Kolkata airport when a sniffer dog, part of a security team, allegedly bit a four-year-old boy, forcing his family to abandon their planned trip to Malaysia, a police officer reported.
The attack took place between departure gates 4A and 4B on August 12. A formal complaint was lodged against the dog's handler a week later, citing his inability to restrain the German Shepherd properly.
After the bite, the traumatized child required anti-rabies vaccinations over a month-long period, which led to the trip cancellation, detailed the complaint filed by the boy's father.
