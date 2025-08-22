Dog Bite Incident Puts Family's Malaysia Trip on Hold

A shocking incident unfolded at Kolkata airport when a sniffer dog, part of a security team, allegedly bit a four-year-old boy, forcing his family to abandon their planned trip to Malaysia, a police officer reported.

The attack took place between departure gates 4A and 4B on August 12. A formal complaint was lodged against the dog's handler a week later, citing his inability to restrain the German Shepherd properly.

After the bite, the traumatized child required anti-rabies vaccinations over a month-long period, which led to the trip cancellation, detailed the complaint filed by the boy's father.

