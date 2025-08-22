Canada Eases Trade Tensions with the U.S.: A Strategic Shift

In a significant policy shift, Canada has decided to remove various retaliatory import tariffs on American goods, as announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday. While auto, steel, and aluminum tariffs will remain for now, Carney emphasized that this move aligns with commitments under the USMCA free trade agreement.

The U.S. had signaled that it would not impose tariffs on Canadian goods compliant with USMCA, which Carney described as a positive development. As a result, he stated, "Canada and the U.S. have now re-established free trade for the vast majority of our goods," potentially bolstering the Canadian dollar's standing against the U.S. currency.

This decision comes as Canada continues to negotiate a broader economic and security relationship with the U.S. Challenges remain, as Carney navigates domestic political pressures and strives to stand up to the U.S. without jeopardizing vital trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)