IGNCA Hosts Memorial Lecture on Cultural Philosophy of Hazari Prasad Dwivedi

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Kala Nidhi Division, organised the ‘Acharya Hazari Prasad Dwivedi Smarak Vyakhyan’ (Memorial Lecture) on the theme “Acharya Hazari Prasad Dwivedi ka Sanskriti-Chintan” (Cultural Thought of Acharya Hazari Prasad Dwivedi). The lecture was delivered by eminent scholar Prof. Nandkishore Acharya, Former Emeritus Professor, ITM University, Gwalior.

The programme was presided over by Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, President of the IGNCA Trust, while the welcome address and introduction were given by Prof. Ramesh Chandra Gaur, Dean (Administration) and Head, Kala Nidhi.

Prof. Acharya on Dwivedi’s Cultural Philosophy

Prof. Nandkishore Acharya emphasized that the cultural philosophy of Acharya Hazari Prasad Dwivedi remains not only deeply relevant today but also offers a universal framework for harmony and human progress.

He drew a distinction between culture and civilization, noting that:

Culture relates to the development of the inner self and the pursuit of values.

Civilization pertains to external systems such as social, political, and economic structures.

According to Dwivedi ji, civilization should act as a means to nurture cultural values, and true progress can only occur when external systems align with spiritual and ethical principles.

Prof. Acharya elaborated on Dwivedi ji’s conviction that:

Values are universal , rooted in cosmic truth, transcending East-West divisions.

True culture moves toward unity, inclusivity, and harmony , not fragmentation.

Concepts such as ‘Rita’ (cosmic order) and ‘Anekantavada’ (plurality of truth) highlight that no single perspective can claim absolute truth—culture must remain democratic and pluralistic.

Referencing the Panchakosha framework, Prof. Acharya explained that the ultimate cultural goal is the attainment of ‘Anandamaya Kosha’—a state of bliss. He reiterated Dwivedi’s belief that the journey toward a complete culture is continuous, and that humanity must strive for a global consensus of values, not just a global market.

Shri Ram Bahadur Rai’s Presidential Address

In his presidential address, Shri Ram Bahadur Rai called the lecture an “enriching experience” and recalled his personal interactions with Dwivedi ji during his student days at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). He remembered Dwivedi ji’s open-door policy for students, which reflected his inclusivity and generosity as a teacher.

Shri Rai reflected on Dwivedi ji’s essays on Indian culture, where he described it as an evolving tradition that retained continuity with ancient wisdom while absorbing new influences. He highlighted key aspects:

Indian sages did not “create” but rather discovered fundamental principles such as karma and rebirth, which became part of the civilizational stream.

Indian culture has historically adapted to external challenges , such as: The Bhakti movement as a spiritual response to Islamic influence. Encounters with Western modernity , which brought both disruption and integration with science, technology, and rational thought.



According to Dwivedi ji, these interactions enriched Indian thought and prepared it to contribute to an emerging global culture. Shri Rai concluded that Dwivedi ji’s cultural reflections are of enduring relevance today, when debates on identity, pluralism, and cultural integrity dominate public discourse.

“He belongs among the ranks of our great thinkers, and his ideas will continue to inspire generations,” Shri Rai remarked.

IGNCA’s Role and Legacy

In his introductory remarks, Prof. Ramesh Chandra Gaur spoke about the IGNCA Library and private collections, which also house the personal collection of Acharya Hazari Prasad Dwivedi. He invited researchers and cultural scholars to engage with the library’s rare manuscripts and archival resources.

The lecture was attended by scholars, researchers, and cultural enthusiasts, who engaged with Dwivedi ji’s ideas in a contemporary context, reaffirming his place as a philosopher of culture and a guide for India’s evolving identity.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, marking another step in IGNCA’s continuing effort to honour India’s intellectual and cultural luminaries.