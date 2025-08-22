EOW Cracks Down on Madrasa Scholarship Scam

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has apprehended a former madrasa principal, Rajendra Prasad, and his wife, Sudha Sharma, for their involvement in a substantial Rs 24.9 crore scholarship scam.

The scam, dating back to 2011-13, involved the duo embezzling funds meant for minority students' pre-matric scholarships in Hathras, alongside other institutions colluding to defraud the system.

The arrests are part of Operation Shikanja, a state-wide crackdown directed by the Director General of EOW, Uttar Pradesh, aiming to root out educational fraud and hold culpable parties accountable.

