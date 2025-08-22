EOW Cracks Down on Madrasa Scholarship Scam
The Economic Offences Wing arrested a former madrasa principal and his wife for a Rs 24.9 crore scholarship scam. They were involved in embezzling pre-matric scholarships in Hathras, impacting minority students from 2011-13. The arrest is part of Operation Shikanja, targeting educational fraud.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has apprehended a former madrasa principal, Rajendra Prasad, and his wife, Sudha Sharma, for their involvement in a substantial Rs 24.9 crore scholarship scam.
The scam, dating back to 2011-13, involved the duo embezzling funds meant for minority students' pre-matric scholarships in Hathras, alongside other institutions colluding to defraud the system.
The arrests are part of Operation Shikanja, a state-wide crackdown directed by the Director General of EOW, Uttar Pradesh, aiming to root out educational fraud and hold culpable parties accountable.
