Pune Prepares for New Civic Elections with Updated Ward Structure

Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram announced an increase in the number of civic representatives from 162 to 165 for the upcoming elections. The city will have 41 wards, with most electing four members each, except one ward, Ambegaon-Katraj, with five. Public feedback is invited until September 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-08-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pune is gearing up for its upcoming civic elections with significant changes to its electoral structure. Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram declared an increase in elected members from 162 to 165, across 41 wards.

The new ward blueprint features most wards electing four members, while Ambegaon-Katraj, due to its larger population, will elect five representatives. This decision aligns with directives from the State Election Commission and the Maharashtra government.

The draft structure is open for public review until September 4, with final notifications expected by November 4, paving the path for timely elections.

