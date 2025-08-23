Pune Prepares for New Civic Elections with Updated Ward Structure

Pune is gearing up for its upcoming civic elections with significant changes to its electoral structure. Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram declared an increase in elected members from 162 to 165, across 41 wards.

The new ward blueprint features most wards electing four members, while Ambegaon-Katraj, due to its larger population, will elect five representatives. This decision aligns with directives from the State Election Commission and the Maharashtra government.

The draft structure is open for public review until September 4, with final notifications expected by November 4, paving the path for timely elections.

