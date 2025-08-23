India Denies Lifting TikTok Ban Amidst Misinformation
The Indian government has confirmed that the ban on TikTok remains in place, contradicting reports suggesting otherwise. The platform was blocked in June 2020 following military tensions with China. Despite rumors, official sources maintain that no unblocking order has been issued, and TikTok remains inaccessible.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 00:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Contrary to circulating rumors, the Indian government has reiterated that TikTok remains banned, according to official sources late Friday. This statement refutes reports suggesting otherwise.
The confusion arose as some users claimed access to TikTok's website through desktop browsers. However, officials have clarified that the government has not issued any orders to revoke the ban.
TikTok, along with 58 other apps, was initially banned in June 2020 following border tensions with China in Ladakh. The ban remains in effect for these platforms, debunking recent misinformation.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- TikTok
- ban
- government
- misinformation
- Chinese apps
- Galwan valley
- block
- rumors
- media
Advertisement