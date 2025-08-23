India Denies Lifting TikTok Ban Amidst Misinformation

Contrary to circulating rumors, the Indian government has reiterated that TikTok remains banned, according to official sources late Friday. This statement refutes reports suggesting otherwise.

The confusion arose as some users claimed access to TikTok's website through desktop browsers. However, officials have clarified that the government has not issued any orders to revoke the ban.

TikTok, along with 58 other apps, was initially banned in June 2020 following border tensions with China in Ladakh. The ban remains in effect for these platforms, debunking recent misinformation.