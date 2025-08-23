Left Menu

Judge Blocks Funding Denial to Sanctuary Cities

A US District Judge has ruled against the Trump administration's plan to deny federal funding to cities with sanctuary policies. The injunction prevents funds being withheld from areas limiting cooperation with federal immigration efforts, potentially affecting cities like Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 23-08-2025 07:35 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 07:35 IST
Judge Blocks Funding Denial to Sanctuary Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A judge has halted the Trump administration's attempt to cut federal funding to cities labeled as 'sanctuary.' The ruling protects urban areas with policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

US District Judge William Orrick's decision in San Francisco maintains a preliminary injunction against withholding funds from cities like Boston and Los Angeles. This move challenges President Trump's campaign promise to crack down on illegal immigration by penalizing 'sanctuary' cities and counties.

The ruling comes as a setback to executive orders directing federal agencies to restrict payments to states and cities promoting sanctuary policies. The Department of Homeland Security, which labeled over 500 areas as noncompliant, faced criticism for targeting supportive localities. The Justice Department efforts to litigate against major cities like New York and Los Angeles continue, as the debate over sanctuary jurisdictions persists.

