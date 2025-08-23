Judge Blocks Funding Denial to Sanctuary Cities

A judge has halted the Trump administration's attempt to cut federal funding to cities labeled as 'sanctuary.' The ruling protects urban areas with policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

US District Judge William Orrick's decision in San Francisco maintains a preliminary injunction against withholding funds from cities like Boston and Los Angeles. This move challenges President Trump's campaign promise to crack down on illegal immigration by penalizing 'sanctuary' cities and counties.

The ruling comes as a setback to executive orders directing federal agencies to restrict payments to states and cities promoting sanctuary policies. The Department of Homeland Security, which labeled over 500 areas as noncompliant, faced criticism for targeting supportive localities. The Justice Department efforts to litigate against major cities like New York and Los Angeles continue, as the debate over sanctuary jurisdictions persists.