Menendez Brothers' Parole Denied: A Story of Crime, Regret, and Redemption

Lyle Menendez, one-half of the infamous Menendez brothers, was denied parole on Friday, mirroring the decision made for his brother Erik the day prior. Convicted for the 1989 murder of their parents, the brothers argued self-defense against years of abuse, though prosecutors cited motives of financial inheritance.

In a case that has captivated the public for over three decades, Friday's decision means Lyle will remain ineligible for parole for another three years, despite expressing deep remorse and a desire to protect his younger sibling Erik, who is serving a similar life sentence.

The parole hearings were significant as a judge recently reduced their sentences, making them immediately eligible for reconsideration for the first time. The hearings played out via videoconference, with only a single reporter allowed to observe and report details to the wider press.

(With inputs from agencies.)