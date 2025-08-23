Mystery of the Unidentified Woman: A Chilling Discovery in Ernakulam

In a shocking revelation, police officials in Ernakulam district have uncovered the partially decomposed body of an unidentified woman in a waste pit at an unoccupied house. The discovery has raised suspicions of murder as bloodstains were also present at the scene.

The owner, a Christian priest, found evidence of a break-in at the house, prompting a police investigation. Further developments include the custody of a woman from a rented property in Neriamangalam, as authorities probe her possible involvement.

Authorities suspect the body could belong to a 61-year-old missing woman from Vengoor. To confirm identity and cause of death, a postmortem is set to take place at Ernakulam Government Medical College, Kalamassery.

