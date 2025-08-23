Left Menu

Mystery of the Unidentified Woman: A Chilling Discovery in Ernakulam

The partially decomposed body of an unidentified woman has been discovered in a waste pit at an unoccupied house in Ernakulam district. Police suspect murder and have taken a woman into custody. A postmortem is scheduled to confirm the identity and cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-08-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 09:16 IST
Mystery of the Unidentified Woman: A Chilling Discovery in Ernakulam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, police officials in Ernakulam district have uncovered the partially decomposed body of an unidentified woman in a waste pit at an unoccupied house. The discovery has raised suspicions of murder as bloodstains were also present at the scene.

The owner, a Christian priest, found evidence of a break-in at the house, prompting a police investigation. Further developments include the custody of a woman from a rented property in Neriamangalam, as authorities probe her possible involvement.

Authorities suspect the body could belong to a 61-year-old missing woman from Vengoor. To confirm identity and cause of death, a postmortem is set to take place at Ernakulam Government Medical College, Kalamassery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

 India
2
Kurdish Recruitment: A Path to Inclusion in Afrin's Security Forces

Kurdish Recruitment: A Path to Inclusion in Afrin's Security Forces

 Syria
3
Controversy in Kashmir: Government's Takeover of Schools Sparks Political Backlash

Controversy in Kashmir: Government's Takeover of Schools Sparks Political Ba...

 India
4
PM Modi Highlights India's Space-Tech Integration and Vision for Future

PM Modi Highlights India's Space-Tech Integration and Vision for Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025