Mystery of the Unidentified Woman: A Chilling Discovery in Ernakulam
The partially decomposed body of an unidentified woman has been discovered in a waste pit at an unoccupied house in Ernakulam district. Police suspect murder and have taken a woman into custody. A postmortem is scheduled to confirm the identity and cause of death.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking revelation, police officials in Ernakulam district have uncovered the partially decomposed body of an unidentified woman in a waste pit at an unoccupied house. The discovery has raised suspicions of murder as bloodstains were also present at the scene.
The owner, a Christian priest, found evidence of a break-in at the house, prompting a police investigation. Further developments include the custody of a woman from a rented property in Neriamangalam, as authorities probe her possible involvement.
Authorities suspect the body could belong to a 61-year-old missing woman from Vengoor. To confirm identity and cause of death, a postmortem is set to take place at Ernakulam Government Medical College, Kalamassery.
(With inputs from agencies.)