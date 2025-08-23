Tragic Crime: Man Dies in Self-Inflicted Blaze After Killing Woman

A 40-year-old Kerala resident, Jijesh, succumbed to burn injuries after allegedly setting Praveena, 39, on fire, resulting in a murder-suicide scenario, police reported.

The tragic incident took place in Praveena's Kannur district home while her in-laws and relatives were present. The victim's husband, Ajeesh, is currently abroad.

Authorities suggest Jijesh premeditated the attack due to their previous acquaintance, although contact had ceased for years. His body will be released to relatives after postmortem examination, following murder charges post Praveena's demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)