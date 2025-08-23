Left Menu

Congress Claims Credit for Tribal Development in Northeast

Tripura Congress president Asish Kumar Saha asserts that development for Northeast tribals has mainly been due to Congress. He made the remark during a tribute to Indira Gandhi on ADC Day, highlighting the party's role in establishing the Tripura Autonomous District Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 23-08-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 13:26 IST
Congress Claims Credit for Tribal Development in Northeast
Asish Kumar Saha
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Congress president Asish Kumar Saha claimed on Saturday that the progress observed in Northeast India's tribal areas is largely attributed to the efforts of his party. He made this statement while honoring former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the Autonomous District Council (ADC) Day festivities.

The Congress observes ADC Day on August 23, commemorating the passage of the Sixth Schedule Amendment Bill in 1984, which laid the foundation for the creation of the Tripura Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). This tribal council governs over two-thirds of the state's geographic territory.

Saha emphasized that the Congress's involvement was pivotal in forming the ADC, contrasting it with previous state leadership that he said neglected the welfare of indigenous communities. He accused rivals, particularly the BJP, of exploiting tribal sentiment without delivering tangible benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025