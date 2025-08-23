Congress Claims Credit for Tribal Development in Northeast

Tripura Congress president Asish Kumar Saha claimed on Saturday that the progress observed in Northeast India's tribal areas is largely attributed to the efforts of his party. He made this statement while honoring former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the Autonomous District Council (ADC) Day festivities.

The Congress observes ADC Day on August 23, commemorating the passage of the Sixth Schedule Amendment Bill in 1984, which laid the foundation for the creation of the Tripura Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). This tribal council governs over two-thirds of the state's geographic territory.

Saha emphasized that the Congress's involvement was pivotal in forming the ADC, contrasting it with previous state leadership that he said neglected the welfare of indigenous communities. He accused rivals, particularly the BJP, of exploiting tribal sentiment without delivering tangible benefits.

