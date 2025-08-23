Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds in Dharmasthala: Allegations of Murders and Cover-Ups

C N Chinnaiah, who alleged multiple crimes in Dharmasthala, was arrested by the SIT for inconsistencies in his statements. The probe investigates claims of murders and burials over two decades. Skeletal remains have been found, but doubts about his allegations lead to further scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnataka | Updated: 23-08-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a twist to the Dharamsathala case, C N Chinnaiah, who accused local authorities of multiple murders and cover-ups, was detained by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on charges of discrepancies in his allegations, as confirmed by officials.

The investigation has drawn critical media attention, primarily due to Chinnaiah's claims of prevalent criminal acts, including rapes and covert burials over the past twenty years. The SIT, under Pranab Mohanty's leadership, conducted extensive interrogations, leading to the arrest after Chinnaiah's statements went under rigorous scrutiny.

While excavations unearthed skeletal remains from two separate sites, C N Chinnaiah's accusations now face skepticism after the discrepancies surfaced. The case's developments will influence whether these fearful historical claims hold true or unravel as unfounded, as highlighted by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

