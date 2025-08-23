In a twist to the Dharamsathala case, C N Chinnaiah, who accused local authorities of multiple murders and cover-ups, was detained by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on charges of discrepancies in his allegations, as confirmed by officials.

The investigation has drawn critical media attention, primarily due to Chinnaiah's claims of prevalent criminal acts, including rapes and covert burials over the past twenty years. The SIT, under Pranab Mohanty's leadership, conducted extensive interrogations, leading to the arrest after Chinnaiah's statements went under rigorous scrutiny.

While excavations unearthed skeletal remains from two separate sites, C N Chinnaiah's accusations now face skepticism after the discrepancies surfaced. The case's developments will influence whether these fearful historical claims hold true or unravel as unfounded, as highlighted by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

(With inputs from agencies.)