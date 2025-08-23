Left Menu

BSF Thwarts Smuggling Attempt, Rescues Rare Wild Cat at India-Bangladesh Border

The BSF foiled a smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh border, rescuing a wild cat suspected to be an African Serval Cat. The incident happened in West Bengal's Nadia district. The smugglers fled, leaving behind the cat, which was handed over to the Forest Department for species confirmation and further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-08-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 15:34 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted a wildlife smuggling operation along the India-Bangladesh border in Nadia district, West Bengal. A wild cat, believed to be a rare African Serval Cat, was rescued in the operation.

According to the BSF's South Bengal Frontier, the foiling occurred in the early hours of August 22 when the 56th battalion, stationed at the Natna forward border outpost, detected suspicious activity by a group of five to six individuals near the international boundary.

Upon confrontation, the suspects retreated toward Bangladesh, using the dense vegetation as cover. A search of the vicinity subsequently revealed a wooden box containing the rare feline, now in the care of the Forest Department to verify its species.

