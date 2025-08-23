Diplomatic Rescue: Indian National Returns Home from Saudi Arabia

An Indian national stranded in Saudi Arabia, Shavej Hamid, is finally returning home after receiving assistance from the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. Hamid had been hospitalized for four months following a severe accident, facing financial constraints that initially obstructed his departure.

The Indian Embassy confirmed that it intervened to secure Hamid's exit clearance, despite the financial and legal challenges, including an exit ban due to substantial unpaid dues. Embassy officials worked closely with Saudi counterparts to ensure these dues were mostly waived.

The embassy's coordinated efforts with medical authorities during Hamid's hospitalization ensured he received necessary care. The intervention also facilitated the payment of government fines, allowing him to return to his family in India on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)