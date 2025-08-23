Left Menu

ED Busts Rs 130 Crore Cyber Fraud Targeting US Nationals

The Enforcement Directorate has uncovered a major scam involving illegal call centres in the NCR region. The accused targeted US nationals, amassing over Rs 130 crore through fraud. The ED has seized luxury items and frozen bank accounts linked to the involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 18:26 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has exposed a significant cyber fraud operation conducted through illegal call centres in the National Capital Region (NCR), targeting US nationals. Accused of defrauding their victims by approximately Rs 130 crore, the culprits live lavishly, with assets exceeding Rs 100 crore acquired from illegal earnings.

The ED launched raids on August 20 in Delhi and Gurugram, uncovering that the operation stemmed from a CBI FIR. The FIR alleges a criminal conspiracy between the accused, who operated these call centres under the guise of offering technical support to unsuspecting US citizens from November 2022 to April 2024.

Arjun Gulati, Divyansh Goel, and Abhinav Kalra are named as key figures, transferring illicit funds abroad and then back into India via an intricate network of over 200 accounts. The ED has frozen 30 bank accounts and seized eight luxury cars along with expensive watches, as part of their crackdown on this elaborate scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

