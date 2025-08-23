Left Menu

US Supreme Court Rulings Shape Health Sector Amid Gaza's Rising Famine

Recent news highlights significant developments in health, including a US Supreme Court ruling allowing cuts to NIH diversity grants and famine worsening in Gaza. Meanwhile, Bavarian Nordic's revenue surpasses expectations, Serena Williams partners with Ro for weight-loss drugs, and ransomware affects DaVita. US health department adjusts policies and collaborations to improve care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 18:36 IST
In a key legal maneuver, the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed significant reductions in NIH grants linked to racial minorities and LGBT research, following President Trump's efforts against diversity and equity initiatives. This decision comes amid ongoing lower court challenges led by researchers and several states.

A dire hunger crisis in Gaza escalates as food shortages worsen, with the UN confirming famine conditions for the first time, affecting nearly a quarter of the population. Aid agencies and the IPC global hunger monitor stress the urgency of the situation, pressing for increased assistance.

Elsewhere in health-related news, Bavarian Nordic surpasses revenue forecasts, demonstrating strong growth in travel health and public preparedness markets ahead of a major takeover. Meanwhile, retired tennis champion Serena Williams champions GLP-1 drugs with telehealth firm Ro, broadening the reach of weight-loss treatment options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

