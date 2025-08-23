Delhi Police Nabs Suspect in Rs 9 Lakh 'Digital Arrest' Fraud

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended a man from Faridabad accused of defrauding a retired government official of Rs 9 lakh, branding it as a 'digital arrest' scam. Officials reported the arrest on Saturday.

The case came to light on August 8 when the 76-year-old victim from Keshavapuram lodged a complaint. He detailed how imposters, masquerading as CBI officers, coerced him through video calls. The fraudsters accused him of money laundering and demanded Rs 9 lakh to avoid arrest.

Using digital footprints and technical surveillance, police identified Sonu Ansari, who later confessed to the crime. The fraud involved opening bank accounts with forged documents under the guidance of an accomplice, Prateek Dubey. Investigations continue as authorities work to locate Dubey and probe further scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)