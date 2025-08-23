Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Suspect in Rs 9 Lakh 'Digital Arrest' Fraud

Delhi Police arrested Sonu Ansari for allegedly extorting Rs 9 lakh from a retired official by impersonating CBI officers. The fraud, termed 'digital arrest', involved threats of money laundering charges. Ansari's capture followed cyber investigation and he confessed, implicating another accomplice, Prateek Dubey.

23-08-2025
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended a man from Faridabad accused of defrauding a retired government official of Rs 9 lakh, branding it as a 'digital arrest' scam. Officials reported the arrest on Saturday.

The case came to light on August 8 when the 76-year-old victim from Keshavapuram lodged a complaint. He detailed how imposters, masquerading as CBI officers, coerced him through video calls. The fraudsters accused him of money laundering and demanded Rs 9 lakh to avoid arrest.

Using digital footprints and technical surveillance, police identified Sonu Ansari, who later confessed to the crime. The fraud involved opening bank accounts with forged documents under the guidance of an accomplice, Prateek Dubey. Investigations continue as authorities work to locate Dubey and probe further scams.

