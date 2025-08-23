Left Menu

Crusading for Lost Wealth: B Sudershan Reddy's Stand on Black Money

Renowned for his rulings on black money, B Sudershan Reddy, the Opposition's vice presidential candidate, emphasizes the ongoing efforts to retrieve national wealth stashed abroad. Known for criticizing government inaction, Reddy also initiated an SIT formation for this purpose, underscoring the significant political and social implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

B Sudershan Reddy, noted for his impactful decisions on black money cases as a Supreme Court judge, reinforced his commitment to retrieving national assets stored overseas. Speaking as the Opposition's vice presidential candidate, Reddy highlighted the critical nature of this mission, describing it as a 'work in progress.'

During his tenure on the bench, Reddy fiercely criticized the then-government's slow response to black money investigations. He was instrumental in ordering the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address the issue, emphasizing its importance for the nation's financial integrity.

Reflecting on past political collaborations, Reddy recalled BJP veteran L K Advani's efforts to bring the matter to the forefront of national debate, using Reddy's own Supreme Court ruling as a cornerstone during 2014 election campaigns. Advani's country-wide tour underscored the combined judicial and political efforts to tackle the black economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

