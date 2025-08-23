Crusading for Lost Wealth: B Sudershan Reddy's Stand on Black Money

B Sudershan Reddy, noted for his impactful decisions on black money cases as a Supreme Court judge, reinforced his commitment to retrieving national assets stored overseas. Speaking as the Opposition's vice presidential candidate, Reddy highlighted the critical nature of this mission, describing it as a 'work in progress.'

During his tenure on the bench, Reddy fiercely criticized the then-government's slow response to black money investigations. He was instrumental in ordering the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address the issue, emphasizing its importance for the nation's financial integrity.

Reflecting on past political collaborations, Reddy recalled BJP veteran L K Advani's efforts to bring the matter to the forefront of national debate, using Reddy's own Supreme Court ruling as a cornerstone during 2014 election campaigns. Advani's country-wide tour underscored the combined judicial and political efforts to tackle the black economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)