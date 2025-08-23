Syrian Fundraising Scam Uncovered in India: Arrest and Investigation

The arrest of a Syrian national in Ahmedabad has unveiled an alleged fundraising scam, purportedly intended for the needy in war-torn Gaza, but instead used to finance a luxurious lifestyle, police revealed on Saturday.

Ali Meghat Al-Azhar, 23, nabbed in the Ellis Bridge area, is said to have deceitfully raised funds under the guise of charity for Gaza victms, implicating absconding Syrians: Zakaria Haitham Alzar, Ahmed Alhabash, and Yousef Al-Zahar in the process. Their whereabouts remain unknown as an investigation by local police and national agencies is underway.

A tip-off led to the arrest where cash and questionable digital transaction evidence were found, raising suspicion of ulterior motives beyond charity. Authorities have begun blacklisting and deportation procedures for Al-Azhar while a lookout for his co-conspirators continues to prevent their escape from India.