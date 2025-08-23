INS Tamal Strengthens Maritime Diplomacy with Port Call at Souda Bay, Greece

The Indian Navy’s latest stealth frigate, INS Tamal, continued her passage to home waters in India with a significant overseas engagement at Souda Bay, Greece, from 19–22 August 2025. The port call underlined India’s growing naval presence in the Mediterranean and reflected the importance of defence diplomacy in furthering international partnerships.

High-Level Naval Engagements

During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Tamal held formal interactions with senior naval and NATO authorities. This included courtesy calls on Commodore Dionysios Mantadakis, Base Commander of Souda Bay Naval Base, Captain Kouplakis Iiias, Head of the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre (NMIOTC), and Captain Stephen Steacy, Commanding Officer of the US Navy’s Naval Support Activity at Souda.

Discussions during these meetings centred on operational cooperation, interoperability, and future avenues of maritime engagement. The exchange of perspectives highlighted India’s increasing focus on the Mediterranean as a theatre of maritime security and a zone of cooperative partnerships with NATO and allied forces.

Cross-Deck Visit with the Italian Navy

A notable feature of the port call was a cross-deck visit by INS Tamal’s crew aboard the Italian Navy’s ITS Trieste, a state-of-the-art Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD). This interaction provided valuable insights into amphibious operations, multi-role platforms, and naval aviation integration—domains where interoperability with allied navies plays a crucial role.

Diplomatic Outreach

India’s Ambassador to Greece, Mr. Rudrendra Tandon, visited INS Tamal on 20 August 2025. He interacted with the officers and sailors, emphasizing the role of such deployments in showcasing India’s naval capabilities while reinforcing bilateral ties. His presence underscored the strong diplomatic framework underpinning military-to-military cooperation.

Cultural and Commemorative Activities

Beyond operational matters, the crew engaged in cultural and historical exchanges. They visited the Souda Naval Base and Armament facility, toured the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre, and explored the local maritime museum.

In a solemn gesture of respect, the ship’s company also paid homage at the World War II cemetery in Crete, honouring the fallen soldiers of the global conflict and reaffirming shared values of sacrifice and remembrance.

Passage Exercise with Hellenic Navy

On departure from Souda Bay on 22 August 2025, INS Tamal participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with HS Ritsos, a Roussen-class fast attack craft of the Hellenic Navy. The drill aimed at validating communication protocols, manoeuvring tactics, and joint operational readiness, thereby enhancing mutual trust and interoperability.

Strategic Significance

The visit of INS Tamal to Greece symbolizes India’s strategic outlook on the Mediterranean as a bridge between Europe, West Asia, and the Indo-Pacific. The deployment reflects the Indian Navy’s emphasis on:

Strengthening bilateral defence relations with Greece .

Expanding maritime engagement with NATO frameworks .

Promoting interoperability with European naval forces .

Furthering India’s policy of maritime diplomacy and cooperative security.

Continuing Mission

INS Tamal is scheduled to visit other friendly ports in Asia during her passage back to India. These engagements will further consolidate India’s maritime partnerships, enable joint training opportunities, and showcase the Navy’s commitment to free, open, and secure seas.

With its advanced stealth features, modern weaponry, and versatile operational profile, INS Tamal embodies India’s growing naval strength and its ability to engage with partners across regions, contributing to collective security and stability.